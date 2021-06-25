Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Navistar’s upgraded product line, ranging between heavy to medium trucks and buses, is impressive. The company’s collaboration with General Motors and OneH2 bode well. Merger with Volkswagen's Traton will further buoy the company’s prospects. Navistar’s new aftermarket product line, Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts, augurs well for growth. Also, Navistar’s progress in electric vehicle space by delivering its first electric CE Series school buses to Canada is praiseworthy. NEXT eMobility Solutions is likely to help the company move toward an electric future, thereby boosting its prospects. Per Navistar 4.0 strategy, the firm expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins to improve to 12% by fiscal 2024. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,447,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 4,361.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,579,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,076,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,257 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

