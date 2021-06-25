NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $121.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.23 million and the lowest is $119.60 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $86.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $501.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NEO stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 667,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,975. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.