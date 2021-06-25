NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $309,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 192,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 239,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.41 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

