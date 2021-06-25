Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

