NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Tops $20.81 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and $5.04 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00582196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00038418 BTC.

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

