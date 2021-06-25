Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $101.70 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Yandex worth $101,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

