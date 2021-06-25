Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

