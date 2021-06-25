Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 161,810 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,610 shares of the software’s stock after selling 161,810 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $109,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,400.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $1,255,579.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.