NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 4.2%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.33. 1,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last quarter.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

