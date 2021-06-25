Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.00572856 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

