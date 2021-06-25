New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.70 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of EDU opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,122,916 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

