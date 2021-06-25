New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Mercury General worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.