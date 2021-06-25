New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,342 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of bluebird bio worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

