New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 573,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 110,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Realogy by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 121,853 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $17.85 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

