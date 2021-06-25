New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

