New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.