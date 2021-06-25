New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 900 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,606. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

