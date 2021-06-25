NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,495 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,459 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $32.97 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

