NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,334 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion and a PE ratio of -57.79. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

