NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

