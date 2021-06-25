NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,488 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

