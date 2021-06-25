NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

