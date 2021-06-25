NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

