NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000,000 after buying an additional 7,648,400 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.