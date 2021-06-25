Nicolas Sokolow Sells 4,809 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $24.51 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

