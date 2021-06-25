Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NCBS opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

