NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42, RTT News reports. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

