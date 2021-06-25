NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $183.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $183.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.