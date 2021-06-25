NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.51.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

