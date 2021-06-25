Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nokia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 955,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

