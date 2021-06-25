Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802,148 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nomura by 52.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

