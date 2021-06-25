Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.44. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.