Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

