Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,612. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.