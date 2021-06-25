North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.50. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,850. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last three months.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

