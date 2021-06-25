Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 1,341,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,140. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.