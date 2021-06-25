Northern Trust Corp Acquires 55,476 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $82,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.06, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,348,440 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.