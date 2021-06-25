Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $86,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.