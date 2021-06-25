Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Freshpet worth $81,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $162.60 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,337,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

