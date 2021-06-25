Northern Trust Corp Has $88.93 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of MongoDB worth $88,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,927 shares of company stock worth $116,383,127 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $382.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.