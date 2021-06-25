Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,972 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $80,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

HII stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.30. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

