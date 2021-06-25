Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,708 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $77,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIGI stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.