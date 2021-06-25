Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Boosted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

