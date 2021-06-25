Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

