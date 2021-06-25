Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

