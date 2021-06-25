Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.