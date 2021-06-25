Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 33,433 shares.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.
