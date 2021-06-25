Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 33,433 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

