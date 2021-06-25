NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $875.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $768.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $776.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $478.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $640.13.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

