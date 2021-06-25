O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magna International worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 88,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.