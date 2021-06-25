O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $37.01 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391,325 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Regions Financial worth $37,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 150,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

